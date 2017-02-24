Oak Ridge North City Council to meet Monday, February 27th

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, February 27, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AGENDA

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, commenfs by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specific factual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

I .1. COURT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities 1 .2. FINANCE REPORT

Monthly Financial Report for January 2017

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Budget Amendment 1, adding funds to Major Repairs for the Police Department.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Budget Amendment 2, increasing the FY 2017 Capital Improvements Budget Police Building line item to include furnishings, utility work, demolition of old building and an asphalt

parking lot.

POLICE REPORT -Racial Profili ng Analysis for 2016

CITY MANAGER Report on Monthly Activities Discussion regarding expenditure limits for City Manager approval



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve minutes of the regular City Council meeting held on February 13,

AT&T DRAINAGE EASEMENT APPRAISAL -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the expenditure of $3,000 for an appraisal to determine a fair market value price for the AT&T easement at the southeast comer of Robinson Road and IH-45.

NEW BUSINESS

HILLSIDE DRAINAGE PROJECT – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the engineering design proposal from McManus Johnson for the design of the Hillside drainage project per the Master Drainage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT 6 (DD6) – Discussion and possible action regarding the Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District No. 6 for maintenance and repair of drainage facilities

IMPACT FEES (WATER I WASTEWATER) – Discussion regarding Capital Improvement Advisory Committee semi-annual report and update regarding the progress of the capital improvements plan

MARILYN EDGAR PARK BASEBALL FIELD FENCING -Consider, and

if deemed appropriate, approve the bid from Kingwood Fence , Inc. in the amount of $8,998.69 for baseball field fencing at Marilyn Edgar Park.

2017 GENERAL AND SPECIAL ELECTIONS Update regarding City Council candidates for the General and Special Elections

Update regarding early voting locations and cost of the election

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 03-2017 canceling the 2017 Special

ORDINANCE NO. 03-2017

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDG E NORTH, TEXAS, DECLARING AN UNOPPOSED CANDIDATE IN THE MAY 6,2017 SPECIAL CITY ELECTION ELECTED TO OFFICE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE ; AND PROVIDlNG AN EFFECTlVE DATE.

ADJOURN