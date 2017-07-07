Oak Ridge North City Council to meet Monday, July 10th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond. Council Place I
Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3
Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
J im Kuykendall, Mayor
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nicho ls, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secre1ary
REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 2017 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afature
- ENGINEERING REPORT
- Commerce Park Waterline Extension (North)
- Project Update
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize payment of Pay Estimate No. 2 and Final Payment in the amount of $77,347.01.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize execution of the Certificate of
- Certificate of Convenience and Necessity Application -Project Update
- Commerce Park Waterline Extension (North)
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- . Report on Monthly Activities
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- Report on Code Enforcement
- PUBLIC WORKS -Projects Update
- COMMUNITY PROGRAMS – Report on Monthly Activities
- POLICE DEPARTMENT -Report on Monthly Activities
- CITY MANAGER
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Update on Budget Schedule
- Report on upcoming nominations to the Montgomery Central Appraisal District Board of Directors (MCAD) Election for the 2018-2019 Term
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Mobility Workshop held June 26,
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held June 26,
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the City Council Workshop held June 28, 201
NEW BUSINESS
- McCAFFETY ELECTRIC INVOICES
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice # 67027 in the amount of $34, 192 to McCaffety Electric Co Inc. for Marilyn Edgar Field baseball li
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice #66835 in the amount of $77,206 to McCaffety Electric Co for lOOKW City Hall Generator.
- MONTGOMERY COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION DISTRICT NOMINATION – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, nominate Paul Virgadamo to the MCECD 9-1-1 Board of Managers for a two-year term from October 1, 2017 to September 30,
ADJOURN
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that this notice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge Nor)h Municipal Building, a
place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all-times 8?d on
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING
|the City’s official internet website at h tt p : //w\\’.\1 . ollkridecortl1.com and said The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and
notice was posted on the following date and time:1_hursday, July 6, 2017 at • the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was . the building and special parking are available at the primary convened. · north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with
-Oisabilities who plan to attend this meeting are requested to
\ contact the City Secretary at 28 1-292-4648 or by fax 281-
/ IJ67-7729, or by email at lcalcote@oak ridgeno rt h . com, 48 ‘hours prior to this meeting.
Isl Laura Cale<»e” City Secretary