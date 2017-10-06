Oak Ridge North City Council to meet Monday, October 9th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond, Comtcil Place I
Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tem, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3
Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary
Jim Kuykendall, Mayor
REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 9, 2017 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- I) Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture
- PRESENTATION -Service award presentation for Santiago Rosas – 10 years
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT REPORT
- . Report on Monthly Activities
- Report on Code Enforcement
- PUBLIC WORKS REPORT
- Projects Update
- REPLACEMENT MOWER -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the quote in the amount of $10,089.19 from Lansdowne-Moody Company for the purchase of a replacement mower for the Public Works
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT REPORT
- UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD LETTER AGREEMENT AND FEE- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Union Pacific Railroad letter agreement and fee in the amount of $20,000 for intersection improvements at Hanna Road and Robinson
- HILLSIDE DRAINAGE PROJECT -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, award the Hillside Drainage Project construction bid to Rebel Contractors in the amount of $439,852, with a 10% contingency fee, for a total amount of $483,837.20.
- COMMUNITY PROGRAMS REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities
- CITY MANAGER REPORT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Report on sewer plant overages
- Update on solid waste services
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held September 25,
NEW BUSINESS
- NEW POLICE VEHICLES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the purchase of two police vehicles from Chastang Ford in the amount of $61,265.
- AMENDED IMPACT FEES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2017-10 adopting amended impact fees for water and wastewater improvements attributable to new
RESOLUTION 2017-10
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS ADOPTING AMENDED IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS THAT ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW DEVELOPMENT IN THE CITY’S PROPOSED WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPACT FEE SERVICE AREAS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
- HGAC DESIGNATION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2017-11 designating a representative and alternate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) 2018 General Assembly.
RESOLUTION NO. 2017-11
A RESOLUTION OF mE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORm, TEXAS, REGARDING DESIGNATION OF REPRESENTATIVE AND ALTERNATE TO THE HOUSTON-GALVESTON AREA COUNCIL 2018 GENERAL ASSEMBLY.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 071(2) -Consultation with City Attorney to receive legal advice on a matter that implicates legal issues raised in connection with the financing of capital improvements to Robinson Road where the duty of the City Attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code.
- Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session ADJOURN
|,
l, the und ersigned authority, do hereby certify that thisnotice of meeting-was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North ‘Municipal Building, a · place convenient and readily accessible to the <>enerat·public -at a!J-tiines and on the City’s official internet website at htt p : //\ v: o akridnorth .com and’sid-., notice was posted on the following date and fime: Wed.nesda, October 4, 2017
at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was
convened. • ·’ J ‘
|
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING
The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and
; fhe ouncil Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to
·the building and special park ing are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with
|disabilities who plan to attend this meeting are requested to
contact,the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 281- 367-7729, or by email at lcalcotc«lloak ridgenonh.com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.
Isl Laura Calcote City Secretary
Notice also given to the Courier, The Houston ChnicIJandiThe Villager.