Oak Ridge North City Council to meet Monday, October 9th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Comtcil Place I

Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tem, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 9, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council.

I) Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture

PRESENTATION -Service award presentation for Santiago Rosas – 10 years

DEPARTMENT REPORTS BUILDING DEPARTMENT REPORT . Report on Monthly Activities Report on Code Enforcement

PUBLIC WORKS REPORT Projects Update REPLACEMENT MOWER -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the quote in the amount of $10,089.19 from Lansdowne-Moody Company for the purchase of a replacement mower for the Public Works



UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD LETTER AGREEMENT AND FEE- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Union Pacific Railroad letter agreement and fee in the amount of $20,000 for intersection improvements at Hanna Road and Robinson

HILLSIDE DRAINAGE PROJECT -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, award the Hillside Drainage Project construction bid to Rebel Contractors in the amount of $439,852, with a 10% contingency fee, for a total amount of $483,837.20.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Report on sewer plant overages Update on solid waste services



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held September 25,

NEW BUSINESS

NEW POLICE VEHICLES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the purchase of two police vehicles from Chastang Ford in the amount of $61,265.

AMENDED IMPACT FEES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2017-10 adopting amended impact fees for water and wastewater improvements attributable to new

RESOLUTION 2017-10

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS ADOPTING AMENDED IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS THAT ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW DEVELOPMENT IN THE CITY’S PROPOSED WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPACT FEE SERVICE AREAS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

HGAC DESIGNATION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2017-11 designating a representative and alternate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) 2018 General Assembly.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-11

A RESOLUTION OF mE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORm, TEXAS, REGARDING DESIGNATION OF REPRESENTATIVE AND ALTERNATE TO THE HOUSTON-GALVESTON AREA COUNCIL 2018 GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose: Section 071(2) -Consultation with City Attorney to receive legal advice on a matter that implicates legal issues raised in connection with the financing of capital improvements to Robinson Road where the duty of the City Attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code.

