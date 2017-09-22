Oak Ridge North City Council meeting September 25th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Council Place I

Cliut McClaren, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Couucil Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 25, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AGENDA

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutesper person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor future meeting.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS REPORT

1.2.l. Report on Monthly Activities

1.2.2. Report on Fall Festival, October 7, 2017

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Economic Development Corporation Board Budget -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Fiscal Year 2018 Economic Development Corporation Board

FINANCIAL REPORT -Monthly Financial Report for August 2017

CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Update on Solid Waste Contract going into effect on October 1, 2017



Council Holiday Meeting Schedule -Discussion and possible action regarding City Council holiday meeting schedule

OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held September 11,

127 SPRING PINES DRIVE – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution EDC-2017-01 regarding the purchase of the real property located at 127 Spring Pines Drive from the City of Oak Ridge North.

RESOLUTION NO. EDC-2017-01

A RESOLUTION OF TIIE OAK RIDGE NORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF THE REAL PROPERTY BEING AN APPROXIMATE 1.2919-ACRE TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY HAVING THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF OAK RIDGE NORTH 03, LOT 377 AND 378, OAK RIDGE NORTH, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS AND AUTHORIZING THE PRESIDENT OF THE CORPORATION, TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTS IN CONJUNCTION WITH TIIE PURCHASE OF TIIE SAME.

NEW BUSINESS

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD APPOINTMENTS Consider, and if deemed appropriate, reappoint James Walton to the Economic Development Corporation Board for a term to expire on October 31,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, reappoint John Planchard to the Economic Development Corporation Board for a term to expire on October 31,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, reappoint Alex Jones to the Economic Development Corporation Board for a term to expire on October 31,

MONTGOMERY CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT NOMINATION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2017-09 submitting nominee Clint McClaren for the election of the Montgomery Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors 2018- 2019 term.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-09

A RESOLUTION SUBMITIING CLINT MCCLAREN AS A CANDIDATE FOR TIIE ELECTION OF THE MONTGOMERY CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2018-2019 TERM.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER Public Hearing on amended impact fees for water and wastewater infrastructure relating to new development Open Public Hearing Citizen Comments Close Public Hearing

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the amended impact fees for water and wastewater infrastructure relating to new

INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve execution of Amendment to Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas, and the Montgomery County Drainage District 6 for acquisition and ownership of property for drainage and other public facilities.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:

Section 071(1) and (2) -Consultation with City Attorney

Receive legal advice and/or status of condemnation proceedings concerning real property located in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ)

ADJOURN