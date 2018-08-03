OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST 6TH

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.
Monday, August 6, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL
AGENDA
- PROPOSED TAX RATE
- Discussion regarding the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019.
1.2. Consider, and if deemed appropriate, take voice vote on proposed tax rates for FY 20 19.
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 20, 2018, at 6:00 p. and Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. as the dates for public hearings on the FY 2019 Tax Rate.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 20, 2018, at 6:30 m. as the date for a public hearing on the FY 2019 Budget.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 27, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. as the date to approve the FY 20 19 Tax Rates & FY 2019
ADJOURN