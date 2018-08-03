OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST 6TH

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.

Monday, August 6, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL

AGENDA

PROPOSED TAX RATE Discussion regarding the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019.

1.2. Consider, and if deemed appropriate, take voice vote on proposed tax rates for FY 20 19.

PUBLIC HEARINGS Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 20, 2018, at 6:00 p. and Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. as the dates for public hearings on the FY 2019 Tax Rate.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 20, 2018, at 6:30 m. as the date for a public hearing on the FY 2019 Budget.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, set Monday, August 27, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. as the date to approve the FY 20 19 Tax Rates & FY 2019

ADJOURN