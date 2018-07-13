Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

OAK RIDGE NORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO MEET JULY 16TH

by | Jul 13, 2018 | Local News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

 

 

James Walton, President Dawn Candy, Vice President John Planchard, Secretary Jim Simon, Treasurer

Bruce Bemhoft , Member Alex Jones, Member Clint McClaren, Member

OAK RIDGE

  • o

——

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Anomey

Elizabeth Harrell , City Secretary Heather Neeley, EDC Director

 

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT  CORPORATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday July 16, 2018 City Municipal Building Conference Room

27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

 

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides  an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda  items in advance of the regular business of the Economic Development Corporation. Comments shall be limited to three

  • minutes per By state law, comments by board members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
    • Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
    • A recitation of existing policy in re ponse to an inquiry.

3) A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture meeting.

 

  1. MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called meeting held June 18, 2018.

 

  1. FINANCIAL REPORT
    • . Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Financial Reports for May 20 18.
    • Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Bills for Payment for May

 

3.      DIRECTOR’S REPORT

  • Projects Update
    • Retail Coach Demographics
    • MuniServices Sales Tax Mapping
  • Calendar of Events
  • Board requests for future agenda items

 

  1. EXECUTIVE SESSION – The EDC Board may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 55 1 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
    • Section 071(2) -Consultation with the EDC Attorney to receive legal advice

 

concerning the EDC’s execution of the proposed Reimbursement  Agreement  between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and the City of Oak Ridge North Economic Development Corporation for Robinson Road and IH-45 Capital Improvements relating to the City’s financial obligations to Montgomery County on behalf of the Reinvestment Zone Number One, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas (“TIRZ # 1”) and the Oak Ridge North Development Authority arising out of the Interlocal Development Agreement for Robinson Road & IH-45 Overpass Capital Improvement s between  the City, TIRZ # 1, the Oak Ridge North Development Authority and Montgomery County.

  • Section 071 (2) – Consultation with the EDC Attorney to receive legal advice concerning the EDC’s execution of the proposed Development Agreement for Robinson Road  and  IH-45  Overpass  Capital  Improvement s  relating   to  the  EDC’s  financial obligations to the City arising out of the Reimbursement Agreement between the City of Oak  Ridge  North, Texas  and  the  City  of  Oak  Ridge North  Economic  Development Corporation for Robinson Road and IH-45 Capital Improvements
  • Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session

 

 

ADJOURN

 

 

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify tJ1at  this notice-of  meeting  was posted in tJ1e front window of the Oak Ridge Nortl1 Municipal Building._a• place convenient and readily accessible to tl1e general pu  lic at”‘hlLtimes’ancLon  the City’s official  intemet website at http:/AA w   oak’ftdgC11orth .co111 ad said notice

was posted on the following date and time:”Friday, July 13. 20 18 by 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.                               1

  

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING

 

111e City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access  to  the  building and  special  parking are available

at  the primary north  entrance facing  Robinson  Road.
Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting are requested to contact the City Manager at 281-292- 4648 or by fax 281-367-7729, or by email at eharrell@oakridgenorth .com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.

 

Notice also given to The Courier. The Houston Chronicle and The Villager.

 

 