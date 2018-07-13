OAK RIDGE NORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO MEET JULY 16TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
James Walton, President Dawn Candy, Vice President John Planchard, Secretary Jim Simon, Treasurer
Bruce Bemhoft , Member Alex Jones, Member Clint McClaren, Member
OAK RIDGE
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Anomey
Elizabeth Harrell , City Secretary Heather Neeley, EDC Director
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday July 16, 2018 City Municipal Building Conference Room
27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Economic Development Corporation. Comments shall be limited to three
- minutes per By state law, comments by board members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in re ponse to an inquiry.
3) A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture meeting.
- MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called meeting held June 18, 2018.
- FINANCIAL REPORT
- . Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Financial Reports for May 20 18.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Bills for Payment for May
3. DIRECTOR’S REPORT
- Projects Update
- Retail Coach Demographics
- MuniServices Sales Tax Mapping
- Calendar of Events
- Board requests for future agenda items
- EXECUTIVE SESSION – The EDC Board may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 55 1 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 071(2) -Consultation with the EDC Attorney to receive legal advice
concerning the EDC’s execution of the proposed Reimbursement Agreement between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and the City of Oak Ridge North Economic Development Corporation for Robinson Road and IH-45 Capital Improvements relating to the City’s financial obligations to Montgomery County on behalf of the Reinvestment Zone Number One, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas (“TIRZ # 1”) and the Oak Ridge North Development Authority arising out of the Interlocal Development Agreement for Robinson Road & IH-45 Overpass Capital Improvement s between the City, TIRZ # 1, the Oak Ridge North Development Authority and Montgomery County.
- Section 071 (2) – Consultation with the EDC Attorney to receive legal advice concerning the EDC’s execution of the proposed Development Agreement for Robinson Road and IH-45 Overpass Capital Improvement s relating to the EDC’s financial obligations to the City arising out of the Reimbursement Agreement between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and the City of Oak Ridge North Economic Development Corporation for Robinson Road and IH-45 Capital Improvements
- Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session
ADJOURN
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify tJ1at this notice-of meeting was posted in tJ1e front window of the Oak Ridge Nortl1 Municipal Building._a• place convenient and readily accessible to tl1e general pu lic at”‘hlLtimes’ancLon the City’s official intemet website at http:/AA w oak’ftdgC11orth .co111 ad said notice
was posted on the following date and time:”Friday, July 13. 20 18 by 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened. 1
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING
111e City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special parking are available
at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road.
|Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting are requested to contact the City Manager at 281-292- 4648 or by fax 281-367-7729, or by email at eharrell@oakridgenorth .com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.
Notice also given to The Courier. The Houston Chronicle and The Villager.