Oak Ridge North Planning and Zoning Commission to meet April 3rd

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
James Kuykendall, Mayor
Bill Walter, Vice-Chairperson Jimmy Simon, Secretary
Mel Oller, Member Gary Sipp, Member
Jonathon Smoot, Member Carissa Wachtler, Member
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, April 3, 2017 City Municipal Building Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
CITIZENS COMMENTS
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on agenda and non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existingpoli cy in response to an inqui
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture me
- MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting held March 6,
- ROBINSON ROAD -REZONING AND POSSIBLE REGULATIONS
- Presentation of the proposed draft ordinance regarding the rezoning of properties along south side of Robinson Road
- Discussion and possible action regarding the proposed rezoning of properties along
south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning regulations that may be appropriate in conjunction with the proposed rezoning of the properties currently zoned as R-1 along and on the south side of Robinson Road
- Discussion and possible action on preliminary report to City Council regarding proposed rezoning of properties along the south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning
regulations associated with a new Robinson Road District ADJOURN
I, the und ersigned authority, do hereby certify that this notice of meet ing was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all limes-and on the City’s official internet website at http://www.<Wqidgel19f!h .com andsaid , notice was posted on the following date and pme: “(hucsday, March 30, 201-7 at · 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETfNG
The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special park ing are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting are requested to contact the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 28 1-