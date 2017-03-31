Oak Ridge North Planning and Zoning Commission to meet April 3rd

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

James Kuykendall, Mayor

Bill Walter, Vice-Chairperson Jimmy Simon, Secretary

Mel Oller, Member Gary Sipp, Member

Jonathon Smoot, Member Carissa Wachtler, Member

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 3, 2017 City Municipal Building Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS COMMENTS

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on agenda and non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existingpoli cy in response to an inqui

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture me

MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting held March 6,

ROBINSON ROAD -REZONING AND POSSIBLE REGULATIONS Presentation of the proposed draft ordinance regarding the rezoning of properties along south side of Robinson Road

Discussion and possible action regarding the proposed rezoning of properties along

south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning regulations that may be appropriate in conjunction with the proposed rezoning of the properties currently zoned as R-1 along and on the south side of Robinson Road

Discussion and possible action on preliminary report to City Council regarding proposed rezoning of properties along the south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning

regulations associated with a new Robinson Road District ADJOURN