OAK RIDGE NORTH SPECIAL CALLED COUNCIL MEETING ON MAY 30TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2
Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elii.abcth Harrell, City Secretary
Jim Kuykendall, Mayor
SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING
AMENDED
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provide s an opportunity fo r citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactu al information given in response to any inquiry.
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an inquiry.
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendaf or afutur e mee
- SWEARING IN -Municipal Court Judge Bill Patillo
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- COURT REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities
- COMMUNITY PROGRAMS -Report on Monthly Activities
- FINANCIAL REPORT -Monthly Financial Report for April 2018
- CITY MANAGER REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held May 14,
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council held May 14,
NEW BUSINESS
- SURPLUS EQUIPMENT -Discussion and possible action to declare Public Works equipment for surplus
- ENTERGY RATE CASE ORDINANCE 11-2018 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 11-2018 authorizing the suspension of the effective date for an additional ninety days beyond the June 19, 2018, in order to complete the review and investigation by the City’s legal experts.
ORDINANCE NO. 11-2018
ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH , TEXAS AUTHORIZING THE SUSPENSION OF THE EFFECTIVE DATE FOR AN ADDITIONAL NINETY (90) DAYS BEYOND THE JUNE 19, 2018, EFFECTIVE DATE PROPOSED BY ENTERGY TEXAS, INC., IN CONNECTION WITH ITS RATE INCREASE APPLICATION ENTITLED “APPLICATION OF ENTERGY TEXAS, INC. FOR AUTHORITY TO CHANGE RATES”, FILED ON MAY 15, 2018; AUTHORIZ ING PARTICI PATION WITH THE ENTERGY TEXAS, INC. SERVICE AREA CITIES STEERING COMMITTEE HIRJNG OF EXPERTS; AUTHORIZING THE CITY’S PARTICIPATION TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW AT THE PUBLIC UTI LITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS, REQUIR ING REIMBUR SEMENT OF MUNICIPAL RATE CASE EXPENSES; FINDING THAT THE MEETING COMPLIES WITH THE OPEN MEETINGS ACT: MAKING OTHER FINDINGS AND PROVISIONS RELATED TO THE SUBJECT, AND DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
- EXECUTIVE SESSION -The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 071(1) and (2) – Consultation with City Attorney -Receive legal advice regarding threatened or contemplated legal action to enforce the City of Oak Ridge North Code of Ordinances against the business operating as “Boone’s Restoration, Inc.” from the residence located at 27309 Blueberry Hill Drive, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
- Discussion and possible action resulting from the Executive
- ADJOURN