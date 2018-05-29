OAK RIDGE NORTH SPECIAL CALLED COUNCIL MEETING ON MAY 30TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2

Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elii.abcth Harrell, City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

AMENDED

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

SWEARING IN -Municipal Court Judge Bill Patillo

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS -Report on Monthly Activities

FINANCIAL REPORT -Monthly Financial Report for April 2018

CITY MANAGER REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held May 14,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council held May 14,

NEW BUSINESS

SURPLUS EQUIPMENT -Discussion and possible action to declare Public Works equipment for surplus

ENTERGY RATE CASE ORDINANCE 11-2018 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 11-2018 authorizing the suspension of the effective date for an additional ninety days beyond the June 19, 2018, in order to complete the review and investigation by the City’s legal experts.

ORDINANCE NO. 11-2018

ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH , TEXAS AUTHORIZING THE SUSPENSION OF THE EFFECTIVE DATE FOR AN ADDITIONAL NINETY (90) DAYS BEYOND THE JUNE 19, 2018, EFFECTIVE DATE PROPOSED BY ENTERGY TEXAS, INC., IN CONNECTION WITH ITS RATE INCREASE APPLICATION ENTITLED “APPLICATION OF ENTERGY TEXAS, INC. FOR AUTHORITY TO CHANGE RATES”, FILED ON MAY 15, 2018; AUTHORIZ ING PARTICI PATION WITH THE ENTERGY TEXAS, INC. SERVICE AREA CITIES STEERING COMMITTEE HIRJNG OF EXPERTS; AUTHORIZING THE CITY’S PARTICIPATION TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW AT THE PUBLIC UTI LITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS, REQUIR ING REIMBUR SEMENT OF MUNICIPAL RATE CASE EXPENSES; FINDING THAT THE MEETING COMPLIES WITH THE OPEN MEETINGS ACT: MAKING OTHER FINDINGS AND PROVISIONS RELATED TO THE SUBJECT, AND DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE