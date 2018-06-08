OAK RIDGE NORTH’S CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JUNE 11TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond, Council, Mayor Pro Tern, Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2
Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
J im Kuykendall, Mayor
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elizabeth Harrell, City Secretary
REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, June 11, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
I . Statements of specificfactual information given in response lo any inquiry.
- A recitation of existingpolicy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afature meetin
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT REPORT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT REPORT
1.1.2. Report on Code Enforcement
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities
- PUBLIC WORKS REPORT – Projects Update
- PARKS AND RECREATION REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities & Pool Usage
- CITY MANAGER REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Joint Public Hearing and Special Called Meeting of City Council and P&Z held May 30,
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council Meeting held May 30,
NEW BUSINESS
- EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
- TEXAS MUNICIPAL LEAGUE MULTISTATE INTERGOVERNMENTAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS POOL (TML-IEPB) -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve continuation of participation in the TML Employee Benefits
- TEXAS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT SYSTEM (TMRS) – Report on 2019 TMRS Municipal Contribution Rate
- EXECUTIVE SESSION -The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 071(1) and (2) – Consultation with City Attorney -Receive legal advice regarding threatened or contemplated legal action to enforce the City of Oak Ridge North Code of Ordinances against the business operating as “Boone ‘s Restoration, Inc.” from the residence located at 27309 Blueberry Hill Drive, City of Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
- Discussion and possible action resulting from the Executive Sess ADJOURN