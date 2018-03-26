OAK RIDGE NORTH’S COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING ON MARCH 27TH

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 City Hall Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

Thisprovides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Community Affairs Committee. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutesper person. Comments by the Committee members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

I) Statements of specific factual information given in response to any

2) A recitation of existing policy in response to an inquily.

3) A proposal toplace the subj ect on the agendafor a.future meeting.

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the meeting held February 27, 201

COMMITTEE Swearing in of new CAC Members

Select CAC Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and

Discuss potential community outreach plans, such as yard cleanups or welcome bags