OAK RIDGE NORTH’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MARCH 19TH

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called meeting held December 18, 2017.

2. FINANCIAL REPORT

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Financial Report

Consider, and if deemed appropriate , approve the Bills for

OAK RIDGE HlGH SCHOOL SPONSORSIDPS -Discussion and possible action regarding ORHS sponsorships

COMMERCE PARK TURN LANE -Discussion and possible action regarding the Commerce Park Turn Lane

WOODLANDS PARKWAY OVERPASS – Update regarding the Woodlands Parkway Overpass

SPRING PINES PROPERTIES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve funding of up to $7,500 for Spring Pines drainage reserve

7. DIRECTOR’ S REPORT

Projects Update

Calendar of Events

Board requests for future agenda