Oak Ridge North’s Economic Development Corporation to meet September 18th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

James Walton, President Dawn Candy, Vice President John Planchard, Secretary Jim Simon, Treasurer

Bruce Bemhoft, Member Alex Jones, Member Clint McClaren, Member

OAK RIDGE

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 18, 2017 City Municipal Building Conference Room

27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS C OMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Economic Development Corporation.

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the EDC Board meeting held August 21,



MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the EDC Board meeting held August 21,

FINANCIAL REPORT Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Financial

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize reimbursement to the City of Oak Ridge North regarding the Bills for

FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET Public Hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Open Public Hearing Citizen Comments Close Public Hearing

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Fiscal Year 2017-2018

127 SPRING PINES DRIVE -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution EDC-2017-0 Iregarding the purchase of the real property located at 127 Spring Pines Drive from the City of Oak Ridge North.

RESOLUTION NO.EDC-2017-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE OAK RIDGE NORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF THE REAL PROPERTY BEING AN APPROXIMATE 1.2919-ACRE TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY HAVING THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF OAK RIDGE NORTH 03,LOT 377 AND 378, OAK RIDGE NORTH, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS AND AUTHORIZING THE PRESIDENT OF THE CORPORATION, TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTSIN CONJUNCTIONWITH THE PURCHASE OFTHE SAME.