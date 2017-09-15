Oak Ridge North’s Economic Development Corporation to meet September 18th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
James Walton, President Dawn Candy, Vice President John Planchard, Secretary Jim Simon, Treasurer
Bruce Bemhoft, Member Alex Jones, Member Clint McClaren, Member
OAK RIDGE
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, September 18, 2017 City Municipal Building Conference Room
27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Economic Development Corporation. Comments shall be limited to three
- minutesper pe By state law, comments by board members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an inquiry.
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture m
- MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the EDC Board meeting held August 21,
- FINANCIAL REPORT
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Financial
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize reimbur sement to the City of Oak Ridge North regarding the Bills for
- FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET
- Public Hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget
- Open Public Hearing
- Citizen Comments
- Close Public Hearing
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Fiscal Year 2017-2018
- Public Hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget
- 127 SPRING PINES DRIVE -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution EDC-2017-0 Iregarding the purchase of the real property located at 127 Spring Pines Drive from the City of Oak Ridge North.
RESOLUTION NO.EDC-2017-01
A RESOLUTION OF THE OAK RIDGE NORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF THE REAL PROPERTY BEING AN APPROXIMATE 1.2919-ACRE TRACT OF REAL PROPERTY HAVING THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF OAK RIDGE NORTH 03,LOT 377 AND 378, OAK RIDGE NORTH, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS AND AUTHORIZING THE PRESIDENT OF THE CORPORATION, TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTSIN CONJUNCTIONWITH THE PURCHASE OFTHE SAME.
- DIRECTOR ‘S REPORT
- Projects Update
- Buy Oak Ridge North (BUYORN) Campaign -Update on the BUYORN marketi ng campaign plan
- Update on September After Hours Networking Event
- Calendar of Events
- Board member comments or future agenda items pertaining to EDC ADJOURN
