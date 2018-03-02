Oak Ridge North’s Planning and Zoning Commission to meet March 5th

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 5, 2018 City Municipal Building Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS COMMENTS

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on agenda and non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes perperson. By state law, comments by the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactua l information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor future meeting.

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve minutes of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting held on December 04, 201

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve minutes of the Joint Public Hearing and Special Called Joint Meeting of the City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission held on December 18, 2017

OAK RIDGE NORTH SECTION 3, REPLAT # 1 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve or deny staff recommendation regarding application for replat for a subdivision of

1.232 acres of land in the Charles Eisterwall survey A – 191, Montgomery County Texas; also being a part of lot 380 of the Oak Ridge North Section 3 Volume 7, Page 237 M.C.M.R.; creating one reserve, one block.

ZONING Discussion and possible action regarding the zoning of a 7.81-acre tract ofland out of the Montgomery County School Land Survey, Abstract 350, acquired by the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas by Award of Special Commissioners and the Agreed Judgment

filed in the case styled Cause No. 16-02-01345, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas vs. Vaught Investments, Ltd., et al.

3.2. Discussion and possible action by Planning & Zoning Commission regarding a Preliminary Report for the zoning of a 7.81-acre tract of land out of the Montgomery County School Land Survey, Abstract No. 350, acquired by the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas by Award of Special Commissioners and the Agreed Judgment filed in the case styled Cause No. 16-02-01345, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas vs. Vaught Investments, Ltd., et al.

ADJOURN