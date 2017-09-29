Oak Ridge North’s PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 20 I 7

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that this notice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public.at all fimes and on the City’s official internet website at h ttp :llwww . oak rldgcn Q rth . co m and said I not ice was posted on the following date and fime: l,hursday, September 28, ._; , 20 17 at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to 0 the building and special parking are available at the primary north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with disabjfjties who plan to attend this meeting are requested to