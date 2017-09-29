Oak Ridge North’s PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 20 I 7

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 2, 20 I 7 City Municipal Building Council Chambers
27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
CITIZENS COMMENTS
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on agenda and non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Comments shall be limited to Jhree (3) minutes per person. By state law, commenls by the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on any item noJ on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an
- A proposal to place the subject on the agendafor afu ture meetin
- 1. MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting held August 7,
- COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – Review and discussion of 2013 Comprehensive Plan
- RESIDENTIAL ZONING – Review and discussion of Appendix A- Zoning regarding potential rezoning of the current R-1 single-family residential district (R-1) to create multiple single-family residential districts based on lot size
- NOVEMBE R MEETING -Receive and discuss agenda topics for Novembe r Plannjng &
Zoning Commission meeting ADJOURN
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that this notice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public.at all fimes and on the City’s official internet website at http :llwww. oakrldgcnQrth .com and said I
not ice was posted on the following date and fime: l,hursday, September 28, ._; , 20 17 at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least 72 hours before said meeting was convened.
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING
The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Building and the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to
the building and special parking are available at the primary
north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons with
disabjfjties who plan to attend this meeting are requested to
|contact the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 281-
Co o 1 367-7729, or by email at lcalcoteililoakridgcnorth .com, 48 hours prior to this meeting.
Isl Laura Calcoie City Secretary
Notice also given to the Courier, The Houston Chronicle and 1The Villager.