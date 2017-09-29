Oak Ridge North’s SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMPACT FEES October 2nd

MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 2, 201 7 City Municipal Building Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385 AGENDA CALL TO ORDER CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ROLL CALL ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUORM MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes from the Special Called Meeting of the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee held August 7, 201 PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER – Discussion and possible action to revise, ratify and/or approve Comment 2017-01 regarding proposed adoption of amended impact fees for water and wastewater improvements relating to new SEMI-ANNUAL REVIEW OF IMPACT FEES Discussion on the progress of the capital improvement s plan and any perceived inequities in implementing the capital improvements plan or imposing the impact fees Discussion and possible action regarding preparat ion and presentation of report to City Council on the progress of the capital improvements plan and any perceived inequities in implementing the plan or imposing the impact fee ADJOURN