Online Solicitation of Minor Arrest in Magnolia

On Friday February 10, 2017 Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Internet Crimes against Children investigators arrested Brian Paul Tuhowski, 36, for online solicitation of a minor. Tuhowski who is from Rosharon, Texas traveled to the Magnolia Area for the purposes of having sex with a 14 year old female. Online Solicitation is Third Degree Felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Tuhowski is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $30,000 bond.