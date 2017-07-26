PAUL BROCKNER MEMORIAL RANGE DEDICATED

On Wednesday, July 26, over 100 Peace Officers, Liberty County Elected Officials and most importantly the wife and daughters of long time business man, husband, father and law enforcement supporter, Paul Brockner, came together at the Liberty County Firearms Training Facility and formally christened the facility as the “Paul Brockner Memorial Range”. Paul Brockner and one other brother were riding motorcycles in Columbia, Louisiana after attending the funeral of their other brother when Brockner wrecked and was on life support for almost a month before passing away in early March in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital. Often times a person will pass through life while giving so much to so many yet not getting nor asking for credit for their generosity. This exemplified the qualities of Paul Brockner and his unfailing generosity that affected so many in the law enforcement profession. The history of this firearms training facility goes back to 2002 when the present Range Coordinator, Royce Wheeler, was Constable for Pct. 6. He recognized the need for a firearms training facility to address the growing needs of not only his own agency but for the entire law enforcement community in Liberty County. It was at this point that Paul Brockner who owned “Brock’s Logging & Land Clearing” business just down Hwy. 1010 from the present range stepped up and donated one acre of the land he owned to Wheeler to put in a firing range. It very quickly became obvious to both Wheeler and Brockner that more property was needed to establish a quality firing range. Not only did Paul Brockner donate a total of almost nine acres to this effort but he brought in his own heavy equipment and manpower to level and clear the land and to build the “berms” for the firing backstops and all at no cost, whatsoever, to the Liberty County taxpayers.

This firearms training facility presently services twenty-two different law enforcement agencies from the federal, state and local agencies and provides an average of over 40,000 hours of firearms training to these organizations each year and is recognized as one of the best equipped and planned out training facility in south-east Texas. Liberty County Commissioners have been supportive in voting this past April to designate this the Paul Brockner Memorial Rage in addition to providing some of the shelter and seating now in place at the range. Sheriff Bobby Rader spoke to Paul Brockner’s wife, Jan Brockner, and daughters, Abby Brockner and Drinda Pena ( Pictured front center in photograph. ) in the presence of those gathered and expressed not only his own appreciation for the unselfish donation made by their husband and father but he also expressed the appreciation of so many other agencies who use this facility on a daily basis. The legacy that Paul Brockner left behind in just this one act of law enforcement and community support will echo for many years in the future because the professional training facility that was a gift from his heart will become a domino effect as it provides increased safety for not only the Officers who train here but for the citizens of their respective communities whom they are sworn to protect in this changing society of increased technology and expectations from the public.

So, Paul, from all your friends in law enforcement and your community, we offer a solemn salute of honor for your generosity, foresight and unfailing support and each time our eyes fall on the sign reading “Paul Brockner Memorial Range” we will know…. you have our backs.