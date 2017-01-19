Pet Rescuers Unite for Conference at Lone Star College-Montgomery

CONROE (January 19, 2017) – Local pet rescue organizations are coming together to network and explore resources at the first-ever United Pet Rescuers of Montgomery County Conference (U-PROM) Friday Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lone Star College-Montgomery.

“It is rare that we all get together under the same roof,” said Kevin Sumrall, LSC-Montgomery professor and advisor for Maverick Pets Alive! a student pet rescue group. “It is thrilling to have a setting where leaders, volunteers and students can get together to learn more about what each of us can do to save the lives of adoptable pets in our area.”

Charles Jackson, the newly selected director of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter will be the keynote speaker. Jackson took charge of the facility Dec. 12. Since then, more than 540 pets have been adopted. He says the key to the shelter is community support, which this conference will provide.

“We need pet rescue organizations desperately,” said Jackson. “No matter what I do at the shelter, if the community does not support us, we are doomed and so are our animals. Pet rescue organizations are the saviors of the shelter world. They work tirelessly and sometimes into bankruptcy trying to help as many animals as possible. Without them, we would fail miserably. This conference will build bridges, connecting groups and saving lives.”

Jackson will address the conference Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in the G building, room 102. He will be talking about the state of the shelter and the community as it pertains to animal welfare. He will also address the spay/neuter problem in Montgomery County.

Other topics for discussion on Friday, Feb. 3 include:

Ask the vet session

Basics of CPR and first aid for pets

Trap, neuter and return of community cats

Fostering basics

Topics for Saturday, Feb. 4 include:

Legislative updates

Marketing and social media for fundraising

Disease control for shelters and rescues

Success stories from other shelters

The registration fee for the conference is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Registration is free for LSC students and shelter employees. Rescue groups can register their entire organization for a special rate. Those interested in attending can register and learn more at lonestar.edu/petrescueconference. All interested individuals are welcome to attend the keynote speech by Charles Jackson free of charge.

U-PROM is sponsored by LSC-Montgomery, Texas Litter Control, Maverick Pets Alive! and Operation Pets Alive!

