POLITICAL SIGNS-Press Release from TxDOT Bryan District

BRYAN DISTRICT– During campaign season, the landscape blooms with a special kind of flower-the political sign. Unlike wildflowers that are welcome anywhere, putting campaign signs on public land is illegal. So before you plant that sign, learn the law and keep Texas beautiful.

YOU NEED TO KNOW

It is illegal to place any signs on or with in the right of way. This includes posting signs on trees, telephone poles, traffic signs and other objects on the right of way.

Campaign signs along Texas roads can be placed on private property with the owner’s permission. Signs must be made of lightweight material and be no larger than 50 square feet.

Campaign signs may be posted as early as 90 days before an election (no earlier) and must be removed within 10 days after the election.

Before placing a sign inside of incorporated city limits, check with the city for applicable ordinances.

SIGN REMOVAL

If you’ve place your sign in the right of way or it’s posing a traffic hazard, TxDOT will remove it without prior notice. All costs associated with sign removal will be paid by the sign owner.

If you have any questions, please contact your local TxDOT office.