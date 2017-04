Portion of Sam Houston Avenue Closing

A portion of the northbound lanes of Sam Houston Avenue are scheduled to be closed on Saturday, April 15. The lanes will be shut down from Avenue J to 21st Street. The closure is intended to occur from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., for construction crews of a new apartment development to assemble a crane safely. Please use alternate routes and plan for delays. For more information, contact the City Service Center at 936-294-5700.