Precinct 3 adds flashing yellow signals to 3 more intersections

SPRING- Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack furthered his efforts in reducing traffic at a cost-effective level as new flashing yellow lights were installed at three intersections in south Montgomery County.

“This upgrade will help decrease wait time and eliminate congestion at these intersections,” said Commissioner Noack. “The flashing yellow is a much more visible indication that the turn is not protected and to yield before making a left-hand turn.”

The flashing yellow signals were installed at the following intersections:

Woodlands Parkway and Ashlane Way

South Mill Bend and Sawdust Road

Bear Branch and Research Forest Drive

Please see the information below about flashing yellow arrows from The Texas Department of Transportation.

What the Arrows Mean

Steady red arrow = No left turns allowed.

Steady yellow arrow = Prepare to stop.

Flashing yellow arrow = Left turns allowed, but must yield to oncoming

Steady green arrow = Left turns allowed and

Flashing yellow arrow left-turn signals are a new standard for signals where a driver must yield to oncoming traffic to turn left. Research has shown that this new signal is safer, more efficient and a more consistent approach for left-turn lanes.

Flashing yellow arrow signals will be gradually phased in to replace the traditional circular green signals currently used to let drivers know that they must yield on green to turn left.

The Problem

A left turn can be one of the most challenging actions a driver can undertake. Left turn signals have been designed to let drivers know when they can safely turn across oncoming traffic, but the wide variety to types of signals used across the country can be confusing.

In particular, when drivers are shown a green turn signal, they may not understand that the turn is not protected and that they must yield to oncoming traffic.

The Solution

Research has shown that the new Flashing Yellow Arrow signals are safer and more easily understood by drivers than the traditional “yield on green” signals.

These new signals provide additional opportunities for a driver to make a safe left turn than traditional signals.

For more information or with any questions, please contact Charles Cobb at 281-367-3977