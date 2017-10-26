PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

The Conroe Police Department will be participating with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 14th annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

For more information visit https://takebackday.dea.gov

There will be a collection site in front of the Police Headquarters located at 2300 Plantation Drive Conroe 77303.