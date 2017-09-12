Recruit volunteers at the Lone Star College-Montgomery Volunteer fair

CONROE (September 12, 2017) – In the wake of Hurricane Harvey many local non-profits have stepped up to the plate to get supplies to those in need. Those organizations run smoothly thanks to numerous volunteers and now Lone Star College-Montgomery wants to introduce the next generation of philanthropists to nonprofits working to better our community. Whether it’s hurricane relief or literacy, if you are a community organization looking for volunteers, come to LSC-Montgomery to promote your event or cause to dedicated students at a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 11am-1pm in the building A Commons area.

“Many LSC-Montgomery students have benefitted from nonprofits in some way throughout their lives and a lot of them want to learn how to give back,” said Tabitha Yargo, office of student life’s community service coordinator at LSC-Montgomery. “A lot of our students have been helping with Hurricane Harvey relief and this volunteer fair highlights how students can stay engaged in the community. It is a great way for students to see how many groups and people there are out there who really care about making a better place for all of us to live.”

As an incentive to meet and connect with the nonprofit representatives, students will receive raffle tickets for learning about organizations.

Interested nonprofits can register for the fair at lonestar.edu/VolunteerFair

Questions, email Tabitha Yargo, at tyargo@lonestar.edu

Agencies may participate on one or both days of the fair and must commit to two hours on the day or days selected.

