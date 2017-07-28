Registered Sex Offenders Ordered Into Custody on Allegations of Domestic Sex Trafficking

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in a four-count indictment with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to do so, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment under seal against Jamine Lake, aka Pimpin or PI, 27, and Ronnie Presley, aka Fresh or Bubba or Tony, 35, both of Houston, on July 13, 2017. It was unsealed as Lake and Presley were arrested July 19 and 26, respectively. Today, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo found both to be a danger to the community and ordered they remain in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

The indictment charges both men with conspiracy to traffic women and children for the purposes of commercialized sex and sex trafficking of children and sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion. Lake is also charged with violating his supervised release from a 2013 conviction for similar federal offenses.

According to information presented in court, Presley and Lake were allegedly working together to traffic three minor females ranging in age from 13 to 17 in an area near Bissonett in Houston. During part of the conspiracy, Presley was allegedly giving orders from jail. The court also heard today that one of the minors allegedly went to the jail to put money in Presley’s account using cash earned from commercial sex acts. According to the allegations, Lake and Presley communicated with each other and one of the minors via cell phone.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

The Houston FBI Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri Zack is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.