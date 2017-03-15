Reminder: Reward Increased to $12,500 for Most Wanted Fugitive from Madison County with ties to Montgomery County

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Jared Luke Langley, 34, has been increased to $12,500 for information leading to his capture if the tip is received in March. Langley, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang and is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Langley has ties to Montgomery County and Madison County, including the city of Midway (his last known address). In June 2016, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Langley’s arrest for parole violation. In July 2016, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest Langley but he fled on foot and eluded capture. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=344.

Langley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, both arms and both legs. He may be known by the nicknames “Twisted” or “Twist.”

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2016, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $42,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests of Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives and sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.