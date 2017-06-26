REP. WILL METCALF ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Following the successful completion of the 85th Legislative session, conservative State Representative Will Metcalf today announced he will seek re-election as State Representative of Texas House District 16. HD 16 covers parts of Montgomery County, including the cities of Conroe, Montgomery, Willis, New Caney and Splendora.

“This session, we passed a balanced budget and preserved more than $9 billion in our emergency fund. We ended all partial-birth abortions once and for all. And we banned sanctuary cities which had risked lives by ignoring immigration laws, particularly when it came to people committing other crimes,” said Metcalf. “I am proud of these conservative accomplishments, but there is more work to be done to defend our constitutional rights, reduce property taxes, and, above all, keep our Montgomery County families safe. I want to build on this record of success.”

? After passing the “Open Carry” law last session, as a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, Metcalf led the successful effort this session to enhance Second Amendment rights by cutting license-to-carry fees by $100 dollars for all handgun owners. Metcalf hailed the fee reduction as a significant step toward eliminating the fee entirely. Metcalf also co-authored the ‘Sanctuary City Ban’ that Governor Abbott signed into law. This new law compels public officials to comply with federal immigration laws or face penalties including significant fines, jail time, and/or removal from office.

On the Economic and Small Business Development Committee, Metcalf advocated for lower taxes and defended small businesses from excessive regulation. Metcalf chairs the Subcommittee on Small Business and is known for being a pro-job creation champion.

Metcalf led the charge by authoring HB 1982, which brought accountability and transparency to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District by changing the 9-member appointed board into one chosen by the voters – finally giving our citizens a voice that was desperately needed on this board. For years, the convoluted board makeup led to appointees putting special interests above the needs of Montgomery County citizens. Governor Abbott recently signed the bill into law. The first board election will take place in November of 2018.

In 2016, Metcalf earned endorsements from statewide pro-life groups. He also was endorsed by pro-small business groups, as well as the National Rifle Association and Texas State Rifle Association.

Metcalf is Vice President and Director of Business Development at Spirit of Texas Bank in Conroe. He and his wife, Megan, and the five-year-old twin daughters, Amelia and Elizabeth, attend Fellowship of Montgomery Church.