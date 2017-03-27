Repeat Montgomery County violent offender sentenced to 60 years in prison in 435th District Court.

On March 27, 2017, Defendant Jeffrey Michael Chaney, 59, pled guilty and was sentenced to 60 years for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd Degree Felony. The plea and sentencing took place in the 435th District Court, Judge Patty Maginnis presiding.

On Sunday, July 3, 2016, Crystal Rushmore’s estranged father, the defendant Jeffrey Michael Chaney, accosted her at her apartment complex as she was putting her one month old daughter into the car. He persuaded her to return with him to her apartment so that they could speak. Once inside the apartment the defendant began telling Crystal that he was high and had done something very bad and was going back to prison. Based on his words and actions, Crystal began to fear that her father was about to rape and murder her and her infant child. The defendant pulled a large carving knife and held it to Crystal’s throat demanding money to help him get out of town and forced her to drive him to the Wells Fargo Bank on West Davis Street in Conroe where he planned to empty her bank account. When the defendant exited the car at the bank, Crystal drove away and called law enforcement. The defendant was located by the Conroe Police Department shortly afterwards walking down FM 2854 in Conroe.

On the day of trial, faced with a litany of punishment evidence, including the victims of his prior convictions for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Burglary of a Habitation, the defendant decided to plead guilty and accept a 60 year aggravated prison sentence. The defendant will not be eligible for parole until he is almost 90 years old. He is presently on parole for Burglary of a Habitation, which does not expire until 2040.

Lead Prosecutor Amy Waddle: “The defendant has devastated too many lives during his time in the free world, but no more. His 60 year sentence will hopefully mean a lifetime of peace for those he has victimized.”