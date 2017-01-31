REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Robbery – Bodily Force.

On Saturday, October 22, 2016, at approximately 4:12 p.m., three black female suspects robbed a clothing store located in the 10800 block of the North Freeway in Houston, Texas. During this incident, three female suspects assaulted a store employee as they took over $800 worth of clothes out of the store without paying. The three suspects fled the location in a newer model Mercedes Benz that traveled south bound on Antoine Drive.

Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects during the Robbery.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO – https://youtu.be/tcL5B4yP-qo

Suspect #1: Black, female, approximately 30-32 years old, 5’08” – 5’09”, 230 lbs., wearing a long denim dress.

Suspect #2: Black, female, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’06” – 5’07”, 180 lbs., wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

Suspect #3: Black, female, approximately 26-28 years old, 5’06” – 5’08”, 170 lbs., wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

HPD 135064816