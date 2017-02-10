REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Crime Stoppers and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force need the public’s assistance in locating Ralph Dumbar.

Ralph Dumbar, also known as “Bubba,” has outstanding warrants for Murder, Aggravated Assault and Failure to Identify.

Through a lengthy investigation, Dumbar was identified in a homicide case involving a firearm and he should be considered armed and dangerous. He also frequents the Southwest side of Houston, TX.

Dumbar is approximately 5″10″ in height and his weight varies from 180-200 lbs.

Warrant #’s 1536674, 146611, 1426611.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.