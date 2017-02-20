REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, July 24, 2016, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Mr. Enrique Cisneros (photo below) was shot in the 7200 block of Atwell Drive in Houston, Texas. During the incident, a dark colored pick-up truck was seen in the area where the shooting occurred. After the shooting, Mr. Cisneros walked to his apartment and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. Mr. Cisneros’s family is requesting help finding the individual responsible for this murder. This case is still open pending new leads. Suspect #1: Unknown suspect driving a dark colored Chevrolet Crew Cab pick-up truck. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous. HPD 95031416 If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect’s arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.