Reward Increased to $10,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive

AUSTIN – The reward for Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz, 28, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of July. Bustos-Diaz, who is a convicted murderer, is wanted for escape and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

In 2006, Bustos-Diaz pleaded guilty to a 2005 murder he committed while working as a ranch hand in Harris County. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

On April 6, 2010, Bustos-Diaz escaped from the TDCJ Briscoe Unit in Dilley, located approximately 70 miles southwest of San Antonio. Bustos-Diaz is believed to have fled to Mexico. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=323.

Bustos-Diaz is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has significant acne scaring on his face and birthmarks on his chest. He also has multiple tattoos, including a heart with a cross on the webbing of his left hand; the name “Vanessa” with one dot on the inside of his left wrist; and the name “Lizeth” on the inside of his right wrist.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $35,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.