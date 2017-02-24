Reward Offered in 1994 Falfurrias Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1994 murder of Mike DeLeon (20) in Falfurrias, and a reward up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before the next featured case the following month.

On the morning of April 10, 1994, the Falfurrias Fire Department responded to a house fire on West 12th Street in Falfurrias. After the fire was extinguished, DeLeon was found dead inside the residence. DeLeon was the only person in the residence at the time of the fire, and investigators believe the fire was the result of arson.