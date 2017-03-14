Robbins Appointed Vice Provost

Mary Robbins, served as associate vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University for the past three years, has been appointed vice provost for the university.

She fills the vacancy created when her predecessor Richard Eglsaer was named SHSU provost on Feb. 1.

“Dr. Robbins has demonstrated outstanding leadership and has been tireless in implementing new initiatives to help our students achieve their goals,” Eglsaer said. “She will continue to focus on our student resource and success initiatives as part of her responsibilities.”

As associate vice president for academic affairs, Robbins was the primary lead in working with the Terry Foundation scholarship program and overseeing the Student Success Initiative program, the Student Advising and Mentoring Center, and the Academic Support Centers.

Under her supervision, the Elliott T. Bowers Honors Program will now assume a major role in directing the Terry Scholars. She also will oversee SHSU-The Woodlands Center.

Before her appointment as associate vice provost, Robbins served as the interim dean of the College of Fine Arts and Mass Communication.

She came to SHSU in 1990 after completing her doctorate in reading from Texas Woman’s University. As a professor in SHSU’s College of Education, she was instrumental in establishing professional development school alliances, increasing field-based experiences for pre-service teachers, mentoring doctoral students, and creating a student- and learning-centered climate.

“It is an honor to be able to continue my service to the university as vice provost,” Robbins said. “This university has remarkable and dedicated administrators, faculty and staff who work together to promote academic excellence and student success. I hope to continue the open communication and transparent leadership that characterized Dr. Eglsaer’s tenure as vice provost.”