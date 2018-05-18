RUNOFF ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES IS MAY 22ND

MONTGOMERY COUNTY
POLLING LOCATION(S)
|
You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.
If you feel this is in error, please feel free to call Election Central at 936.539.7843.
SAMPLE BALLOT:
http://legacy.mctx.org/election/samplebal.asp?ElectionId=RUN052218
|Pct
|
Precincts
|MAP/Photo/Directions
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|City and Zip
|Location in Building
|Pct
|CA
|
86
|Get All Information
|Living Branch Church
|13229 Highway 105 West
|Conroe 77304
|Sanctuary/Gym
|CA
|CB
|
11
|Get All Information
|Woodforest Church
|15917 Highway 105 West
|Montgomery 77356
|Assembly Room
|CB
|CC
|
39
|Get All Information
|Lone Star Elementary School
|16600 FM 2854
|Montgomery 77316
| Room 101
New Room
|CC
|CD
|
90
|Get All Information
|Woodforest Homefinder Lodge
|101 Elk Trace Parkway
|Montgomery 77316
|Community Room
|CD
|CE
|
30
|Get All Information
|Magnolia High School
|14350 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
| Library
New Room
|CE
|CF
|
91
|Get All Information
|Magnolia West High School
New Location
|42202 FM 1774
|Magnolia 77355
|Library
|CF
|CG
|
18
|Get All Information
|Magnolia Community Building
|422 Melton Street
|Magnolia 77354
|Main Room
|CG
|CH
|
29
|Get All Information
|W Montgomery County Community Development Center
|31355 Friendship Drive
|Magnolia 77355
|Magnolia Room
|CH
|CI
|
65
|Get All Information
|J. L. Lyon Elementary School
|27035 Nichols Sawmill Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Gym
|CI
|CJ
|
13
|Get All Information
|Decker Prairie Community Building
|32434 Decker Prairie Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Main Room
|CJ
|CK
|
28
|Get All Information
|Decker Prairie Elementary School
|27427 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Gym
|CK
|CL
|
66
|Get All Information
|Outback Western Wear Event Hall
|30405 Dobbin Huffsmith Road
|Magnolia 77354
|Longbranch Pavilion
|CL
|CM
|
74
|Get All Information
|Smith Elementary School
|28747 Hardin Store Road
|Magnolia 77354
|Gym
|CM
|CN
|
89
|Get All Information
|Bear Branch Elementary School
|8909 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
|Conference Room
|CN
|CO
|
76
|Get All Information
|Westwood Landowners’ Association Building
|406 Mackintosh Drive
|Magnolia 77354
|Back Civic Room
|CO
|CP
|
34
|Get All Information
|Needham Fire Department Station 64
|15341 Lake Lamond Road
|Conroe 77384
|Training Room
|CP
|CQ
|
15
|Get All Information
|Cornerstone Church
|100 Mosswood Drive
|Conroe 77302
|Fellowship Hall
|CQ
|CR
|
71
|Get All Information
|Buckalew Elementary School
|4909 West Alden Bridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Front Lobby
|CR
|CS
|
81
|Get All Information
|Mitchell Intermediate School
|6800 Alden Bridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Library
|CS
|CT
|
69
|Get All Information
|Barbara Bush Elementary School
|7420 Crownridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Front Office
|CT
|CU
|
75
|Get All Information
|Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House
|1 East Windsor Hills Circle
|The Woodlands 77384
|Ballroom
|CU
|CV
|
31
|Get All Information
|Shenandoah Municipal Complex
|29955 I-45 North
|Shenandoah 77381
|Lobby
|CV
|CW
|
56
|Get All Information
|The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
|16135 IH-45 South
|The Woodlands 77385
|Main Room
|CW
|CX
|
96
|Get All Information
|Irons Junior High School
New Location
|16780 Needham Road
|Conroe 77385
|Library
|CX
|CY
|
24
|Get All Information
|Oak Ridge Sr. High School
|27330 Oak Ridge School Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Library
|CY
|CZ
|
02
|Get All Information
|Conroe Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|3601 South Loop 336 East
|Conroe 77301
|Front Classroom
|CZ
|DA
|
17
|Get All Information
|First Baptist Church of Groceville
|19256 FM 1484
|Conroe 77303
|Fellowship Hall
|DA
|DB
|
83
|Get All Information
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|DB
|DC
|
25
|Get All Information
|Grangerland Community Center
New Location
|15636 FM 3083
|Grangerland 77302
|Community Room
|DC
|DD
|
55
|Get All Information
|Austin Elementary School
|14796 Highway 105 East
|Conroe 77306
|Front Foyer
|DD
|DE
|
36
|Get All Information
|Allendale Baptist Church
|14535 Allendale Lane
|Conroe 77302
|Metal Building – Rear of Church
|DE
|DF
|
64
|Get All Information
|Whispering Pines Baptist Church
|15200 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|FLC Dining room
|DF
|DG
|
42
|Get All Information
|Moorhead Junior High School
|13475 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|Small Gym
|DG
|DH
|
12
|Get All Information
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|DH
|DI
|
41
|Get All Information
|Splendora Junior High School
|23411 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Theatre Classroom
|DI
|DJ
|
16
|Get All Information
|Splendora ISD Instructional Services
|26175 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Front Hallway
|DJ
|DK
|
07
|Get All Information
|New Caney Elementary School
|20501 FM 1485
|New Caney 77357
|Gym
|DK
|DL
|
53
|Get All Information
|Woodbranch City Hall
|58 A Woodbranch Drive
|New Caney 77357
|Council / Court Room
|DL
|DM
|
54
|Get All Information
|Peach Creek Baptist Church
|25963 FM 1485 East
|New Caney 77357
|Sunday School Classroom
|DM
|DN
|
26
|Get All Information
|East County Courthouse Annex
|21130 Highway 59 South
|New Caney 77357
|Community Room
|DN
|DO
|
93
|Get All Information
|New Caney Middle School
New Location
|22784 Highway 59 South
|Porter 77365
|Practice Gym
|DO
|DP
|
52
|Get All Information
|New Caney ISD Annex
|22500 Eagle Drive
|New Caney 77357
|H110
|DP
|DQ
|
14
|Get All Information
|Crippen Elementary School
|18690 Cumberland Boulevard
|Porter 77365
|Library
|DQ
|DR
|
82
|Get All Information
|White Oak Middle School
New Location
|24161 Briar Berry Lane
|Porter 77365
|Girl’s Gym
|DR
|DS
|
37
|Get All Information
|Friendship United Methodist Church
|22388 Ford Road
|Porter 77365
|Family Life Center
|DS
|DT
|
94
|Get All Information
|Faith Family Baptist Church
New Location
|23915 Highway 59 North
|Kingwood 77339
|Fellowship Hall
|DT
|DU
|
95
|Get All Information
|Kings Manor Elementary School
New Location
|21111 Royal Crossing Drive
|Kingwood 77339
|Gym
|DU
|DV
|
01, 08, 23, 57, 85
|Get All Information
|North Montgomery County Community Center
New Location
|600 Gerald Street
|Willis 77378
|102/103 Community Room
|DV
|DW
|
44, 60
|Get All Information
|Lone Star Convention Center
|9055 Airport Road
|Conroe 77303
|Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2
|DW
|DX
|
20, 27, 51
|Get All Information
|Central Library
|104 I-45 North
|Conroe 77301
|Large Meeting Room
|DX
|DY
|
10
|Get All Information
|Washington Junior High School
|507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North
|Conroe 77301
|Boys Gym
|DY
|DZ
|
21, 73
|Get All Information
|Conroe High School
|3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field
|Conroe 77304
|Visitors Side Field House
|DZ
|EA
|
40, 43
|Get All Information
|Cryar Intermediate School
|2375 Montgomery Park Boulevard
|Conroe 77304
| A-4
New Room
|EA
|EB
|
22, 50, 72
|Get All Information
|Lake Conroe Hills Community Building
|13621 Lake Breeze
|Willis 77318
|Main Room
|EB
|EC
|
38, 63, 77
|Get All Information
|West Montgomery County Annex
|19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507
|Montgomery 77356
|Courtroom
|EC
|ED
|
05, 09, 19
|Get All Information
|Montgomery City Hall
|101 Old Plantersville Road
|Montgomery 77316
|Council Chambers
|ED
|EE
|
03, 06
|Get All Information
|The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus
|10010 Branch Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Foyer by Clinic
|EE
|EF
|
61, 78
|Get All Information
|George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library
|8125 Ashlane Way
|The Woodlands 77382
|Meeting Room 101 and 102
|EF
|EG
|
58, 59, 62, 70
|Get All Information
|Lone Star College System
|5000 Research Forest Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Mockingbird Room (TDC 105)
|EG
|EH
|
04, 48, 49
|Get All Information
|Sally K. Ride Elementary School
|4920 West Panther Creek Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
| Hallway – East Side
New Room
|EH
|EI
|
33, 67, 79
|Get All Information
|South County Community Building
|2235 Lake Robbins Drive
|The Woodlands 77380
|Room 102
|EI
|EJ
|
32, 45, 84
|Get All Information
|Wilkerson Intermediate School
|12312 Sawmill Road
|The Woodlands 77380
| Choir Room – FA-4
New Room
|EJ
|EK
|
35
|Get All Information
|Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
New Location
|27424 Robinson Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Council Chambers
|EK
|EL
|
68, 80
|Get All Information
|Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center
|31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard
|Spring 77386
|POA Clubroom
|EL
|EM
|
87, 92
|Get All Information
|Kaufman Elementary School
New Location
|2760 Northridge Forest
|Spring 77386
|Gym
|EM
|EN
|
47, 88
|Get All Information
|York Junior High School
|3515 Waterbend Cove
|Spring 77386
|LGI
|EN
|EO
|
46
|Get All Information
|Sue Broadway Elementary School
|2855 Spring Trails Bend
|Spring 77386
| Gym Hallway
New Room
|EO
WALKER COUNTY
ALL VOTING ON ELECTION DAY WILL BE AT THE:
Walker County Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave, Room 101
Huntsville, TX 77340
Dates: Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Times: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm