Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

RUNOFF ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES IS MAY 22ND

by | May 18, 2018 | Local News

MONTGOMERY COUNTY
POLLING LOCATION(S)


You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible  and to view your precinct, polling location information, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.
If you feel this is in error, please feel free to call Election Central at 936.539.7843.
SAMPLE BALLOT:
http://legacy.mctx.org/election/samplebal.asp?ElectionId=RUN052218
Pct
County
Precincts
 MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building Pct
CA
86
 Get All Information Living Branch Church 13229 Highway 105 West Conroe 77304  Sanctuary/Gym CA
CB
11
 Get All Information Woodforest Church 15917 Highway 105 West Montgomery 77356  Assembly Room CB
CC
39
 Get All Information Lone Star Elementary School 16600 FM 2854 Montgomery 77316  Room 101
new room starNew Room		 CC
CD
90
 Get All Information Woodforest Homefinder Lodge 101 Elk Trace Parkway Montgomery 77316  Community Room CD
CE
30
 Get All Information Magnolia High School 14350 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Library
new room starNew Room		 CE
CF
91
 Get All Information Magnolia West High School
new location starNew Location		 42202 FM 1774 Magnolia 77355  Library CF
CG
18
 Get All Information Magnolia Community Building 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354  Main Room CG
CH
29
 Get All Information W Montgomery County Community Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive Magnolia 77355  Magnolia Room CH
CI
65
 Get All Information J. L. Lyon Elementary School 27035 Nichols Sawmill Road Magnolia 77355  Gym CI
CJ
13
 Get All Information Decker Prairie Community Building 32434 Decker Prairie Road Magnolia 77355  Main Room CJ
CK
28
 Get All Information Decker Prairie Elementary School 27427 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road Magnolia 77355  Gym CK
CL
66
 Get All Information Outback Western Wear Event Hall 30405 Dobbin Huffsmith Road Magnolia 77354  Longbranch Pavilion CL
CM
74
 Get All Information Smith Elementary School 28747 Hardin Store Road Magnolia 77354  Gym CM
CN
89
 Get All Information Bear Branch Elementary School 8909 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Conference Room CN
CO
76
 Get All Information Westwood Landowners’ Association Building 406 Mackintosh Drive Magnolia 77354  Back Civic Room CO
CP
34
 Get All Information Needham Fire Department Station 64 15341 Lake Lamond Road Conroe 77384  Training Room CP
CQ
15
 Get All Information Cornerstone Church 100 Mosswood Drive Conroe 77302  Fellowship Hall CQ
CR
71
 Get All Information Buckalew Elementary School 4909 West Alden Bridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Front Lobby CR
CS
81
 Get All Information Mitchell Intermediate School 6800 Alden Bridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Library CS
CT
69
 Get All Information Barbara Bush Elementary School 7420 Crownridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Front Office CT
CU
75
 Get All Information Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House 1 East Windsor Hills Circle The Woodlands 77384  Ballroom CU
CV
31
 Get All Information Shenandoah Municipal Complex 29955 I-45 North Shenandoah 77381  Lobby CV
CW
56
 Get All Information The Woodlands Emergency Training Center 16135 IH-45 South The Woodlands 77385  Main Room CW
CX
96
 Get All Information Irons Junior High School
new location starNew Location		 16780 Needham Road Conroe 77385  Library CX
CY
24
 Get All Information Oak Ridge Sr. High School 27330 Oak Ridge School Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Library CY
CZ
02
 Get All Information Conroe Seventh-Day Adventist Church 3601 South Loop 336 East Conroe 77301  Front Classroom CZ
DA
17
 Get All Information First Baptist Church of Groceville 19256 FM 1484 Conroe 77303  Fellowship Hall DA
DB
83
 Get All Information Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room DB
DC
25
 Get All Information Grangerland Community Center
new location starNew Location		 15636 FM 3083 Grangerland 77302  Community Room DC
DD
55
 Get All Information Austin Elementary School 14796 Highway 105 East Conroe 77306  Front Foyer DD
DE
36
 Get All Information Allendale Baptist Church 14535 Allendale Lane Conroe 77302  Metal Building – Rear of Church DE
DF
64
 Get All Information Whispering Pines Baptist Church 15200 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  FLC Dining room DF
DG
42
 Get All Information Moorhead Junior High School 13475 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  Small Gym DG
DH
12
 Get All Information Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room DH
DI
41
 Get All Information Splendora Junior High School 23411 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Theatre Classroom DI
DJ
16
 Get All Information Splendora ISD Instructional Services 26175 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Front Hallway DJ
DK
07
 Get All Information New Caney Elementary School 20501 FM 1485 New Caney 77357  Gym DK
DL
53
 Get All Information Woodbranch City Hall 58 A Woodbranch Drive New Caney 77357  Council / Court Room DL
DM
54
 Get All Information Peach Creek Baptist Church 25963 FM 1485 East New Caney 77357  Sunday School Classroom DM
DN
26
 Get All Information East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357  Community Room DN
DO
93
 Get All Information New Caney Middle School
new location starNew Location		 22784 Highway 59 South Porter 77365  Practice Gym DO
DP
52
 Get All Information New Caney ISD Annex 22500 Eagle Drive New Caney 77357  H110 DP
DQ
14
 Get All Information Crippen Elementary School 18690 Cumberland Boulevard Porter 77365  Library DQ
DR
82
 Get All Information White Oak Middle School
new location starNew Location		 24161 Briar Berry Lane Porter 77365  Girl’s Gym DR
DS
37
 Get All Information Friendship United Methodist Church 22388 Ford Road Porter 77365  Family Life Center DS
DT
94
 Get All Information Faith Family Baptist Church
new location starNew Location		 23915 Highway 59 North Kingwood 77339  Fellowship Hall DT
DU
95
 Get All Information Kings Manor Elementary School
new location starNew Location		 21111 Royal Crossing Drive Kingwood 77339  Gym DU
DV
01, 08, 23, 57, 85
 Get All Information North Montgomery County Community Center
new location starNew Location		 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378  102/103 Community Room DV
DW
44, 60
 Get All Information Lone Star Convention Center 9055 Airport Road Conroe 77303  Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2 DW
DX
20, 27, 51
 Get All Information Central Library 104 I-45 North Conroe 77301  Large Meeting Room DX
DY
10
 Get All Information Washington Junior High School 507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North Conroe 77301  Boys Gym DY
DZ
21, 73
 Get All Information Conroe High School 3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field Conroe 77304  Visitors Side Field House DZ
EA
40, 43
 Get All Information Cryar Intermediate School 2375 Montgomery Park Boulevard Conroe 77304  A-4
new room starNew Room		 EA
EB
22, 50, 72
 Get All Information Lake Conroe Hills Community Building 13621 Lake Breeze Willis 77318  Main Room EB
EC
38, 63, 77
 Get All Information West Montgomery County Annex 19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507 Montgomery 77356  Courtroom EC
ED
05, 09, 19
 Get All Information Montgomery City Hall 101 Old Plantersville Road Montgomery 77316  Council Chambers ED
EE
03, 06
 Get All Information The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus 10010 Branch Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77382  Foyer by Clinic EE
EF
61, 78
 Get All Information George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library 8125 Ashlane Way The Woodlands 77382  Meeting Room 101 and 102 EF
EG
58, 59, 62, 70
 Get All Information Lone Star College System 5000 Research Forest Drive The Woodlands 77381  Mockingbird Room (TDC 105) EG
EH
04, 48, 49
 Get All Information Sally K. Ride Elementary School 4920 West Panther Creek Drive The Woodlands 77381  Hallway – East Side
new room starNew Room		 EH
EI
33, 67, 79
 Get All Information South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380  Room 102 EI
EJ
32, 45, 84
 Get All Information Wilkerson Intermediate School 12312 Sawmill Road The Woodlands 77380  Choir Room – FA-4
new room starNew Room		 EJ
EK
35
 Get All Information Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
new location starNew Location		 27424 Robinson Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Council Chambers EK
EL
68, 80
 Get All Information Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center 31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard Spring 77386  POA Clubroom EL
EM
87, 92
 Get All Information Kaufman Elementary School
new location starNew Location		 2760 Northridge Forest Spring 77386  Gym EM
EN
47, 88
 Get All Information York Junior High School 3515 Waterbend Cove Spring 77386  LGI EN
EO
46
 Get All Information Sue Broadway Elementary School 2855 Spring Trails Bend Spring 77386  Gym Hallway
new room starNew Room		 EO

WALKER COUNTY

ALL VOTING ON ELECTION DAY WILL BE AT THE:

Walker County Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave, Room 101
Huntsville, TX 77340

Dates:          Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Times:          7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Click here to view the SAMPLE BALLOT.