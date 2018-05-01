Safe Boating Campaign Holds Series of Events Encouraging Boaters to Wear Life Jackets and Boat Responsibly

Manassas, VA (May 1, 2018) – To educate people worldwide on the importance of responsible boating and always wearing a life jacket while on the water, the National Safe Boating Council and boating safety advocates around the world are kicking off the annual Safe Boating Campaign the weekend before Memorial Day with boating safety events and activities.

“We have lots of fun and educational events planned for the summer boating season,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council and lead organization for the Safe Boating Campaign. “We encourage anyone who enjoys fishing, boating and all water activities to participate and help educate others on the importance of responsible boating.”

The Safe Boating Campaign promotes wearing a life jacket while boating. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, life jackets were not worn by 83 percent of reported recreational boating drowning victims in 2016.

Upcoming Safe Boating Campaign events and activities include:

May 18: Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day – This annual event is a fun, educational way to share information about life jackets with others. Boaters are encouraged to wear their life jacket to work, snap a picture and share on social media with the hashtags #lifejacket2work and #safeboating.

May 19-25: National Safe Boating Week – This annual awareness boating safety week is the kick off for the yearlong Safe Boating Campaign. Boating safety advocates are encouraged to plan an event in their community, and share #safeboatingweek and #safeboating information on social media using campaign resources.

May 19, June 9, July 7, August 11: Ready, Set, Wear It events – All who enjoy boating can participate in one of these four events to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a life jacket and available life jacket styles. Boating safety advocates can find resources to plan a #RSWI2018 event in their local community at www.safeboatingcampaign.com.

The Safe Boating Campaign will have a presence at community events throughout the summer, such as The Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile in North Richland Hills, TX, on May 26 and Rock the River in Fredericksburg, VA, on June 2.

The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. www.safeboatingcampaign.com