Safe Harbor Breakfast is December 8th

Join us Friday morning December 8, 2017

For the 4th year in a row, LongHorn Steakhouse and Constable Ryan Gable, Precinct 3, are teaming up for a breakfast fundraising event for Children’s Safe Harbor vulnerable and abused children at the holiday season. Our children’s advocacy center is reporting record numbers of children in crisis—our previous fall cases reported 90 children in need. This fall we have served a record number: 179 children in September, 229 children in October and 200 in November.

100% of this $20 donation goes to Children’s Safe Harbor! Please join us at:

LongHorn Steakhouse

26805 Interstate 45 N

Spring, TX 77380

Tickets can be purchased in advance on children’s safe harbor website

http://www.childrenssafeharbor.org

or

Constable’s Office Precinct 3

1520 Lake Front Circle, Suite 200

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Tickets can be purchased at the door on Friday morning December 8th.

If you cannot attend and would like to make a donation for our children during this holiday season, please donate now.