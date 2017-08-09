Sales Tax Holiday-Aug. 11 – 13

Aug. 11 – 13, 2017

This year’s Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 11 – 13. As in previous years, the law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes, which could save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

Subject to the criteria explained below, all sales of qualifying items made during the holiday period qualify for the exemption, including items sold online, or by telephone or mail. Shoppers can use layaway plans to take advantage of the sales tax holiday.

The Legislature sets the dates for the sales tax holiday.

The “fine print” – important information you should know about this tax-saving event

Additional Resources