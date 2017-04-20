|Sales Tax Holiday on Emergency Preparation Supplies April 22-24
(AUSTIN) — With the potential for severe weather approaching this spring, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, April 22-24.
“Unfortunately, we can’t predict when the next fire, flood or tornado may strike,” Hegar said. “But we can be prepared, and this tax holiday helps Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations before they happen.”
There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:
Purchases that do not qualify include:
A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.