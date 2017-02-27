San Antonio Man Charged with Kidnapping Child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 36-year-old man has been arrested on charges of international parental kidnapping, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson.

Ismail Khaleel Al Gebory was arrested in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 24, 2017. He is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Milloy at 10:00 a.m. in Houston today.

The criminal complaint filed in Brownsville alleges Al Gebory had taken the child after a weekend visitation and fled to Mexico.

The mother had sole custody of the child, but Al Gebory had regular visitation. He would travel from his residence in San Antonio to Brownsville on Friday evenings and would return the child to the mother on Sundays, according to the charges. On Friday, Feb. 17, Al Gebory allegedly picked up the child but did not return her that weekend.

The mother contacted authorities and told them Al Gebory had relatives in Iraq, according to charges. The criminal complaint further alleges that while in Mexico, Al Gebory attempted to obtain an Iraqi passport for the minor child.

At the time of the arrest, the child was with him, but has since been returned to the mother.

The FBI, Department of State and the Brownsville Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of Mexican Customs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jose A. Esquivel Jr. is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.