San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County, and the City of Conroe Announce Public Meeting to be Held on Flood Protection Study and Flood Early Warning System Project

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, representatives from the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County, and the City of Conroe will hold the second of three public meetings to discuss the flood protection study and flood early warning system project being conducted with respect to the upper West Fork San Jacinto River watershed.

The Texas Water Development Board offers grants to political subdivisions of the State of Texas for evaluation of structural and nonstructural solutions to flooding problems, including early warning systems, implementation of local strategies for alerting and responding to floods, and flood protection planning.

In June 2016, the San Jacinto River Authority coordinated with Montgomery County and the City of Conroe in submitting an application to TWDB for a grant to conduct the first phase of a Flood Protection Planning Project in the watershed from Lake Conroe to Lake Creek. On August 25, 2016, the Texas Water Development Board approved the application and authorized the grant.

The project will update floodplain information on the studied streams within Montgomery County, improve the existing hydrologic monitoring network in the County in order to enhance flood early warning capabilities of the region, and investigate structural and nonstructural flood damage reduction projects for selected tributaries in the City of Conroe, primarily Alligator Creek. This project is being funded by the Texas Water Development Board, the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County, and the City of Conroe, with management and administrative support services being provided by the San Jacinto River Authority.

The second public meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court, Commissioners Courtroom, 501 N. Thompson, Suite 402, Conroe, Texas 77301. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and the third and final public meeting is targeted for early December, 2018. A new grant application for the second phase of this project is also anticipated to be submitted to the TWDB on July 11, 2018. If successful, this additional project would begin early next year and would build upon the results of the Flood Protection Study and Flood Early Warning System Project which is the subject of this second public meeting. Both of these projects will be incorporated into and support the separate Regional Flood Study for the San Jacinto River Basin scheduled to begin later this year by the Harris County Flood Control District and its partners.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting to express their views with respect to the project. Questions or requests for additional information may be directed to Mr. David L. Parkhill, P.E., Director of Raw Water Enterprise, San Jacinto River Authority, 1577 Dam Site Road, Conroe, Texas 77304. Interested persons unable to attend the meeting may submit their views to Mr. Parkhill prior to Monday, July 9, 2018.