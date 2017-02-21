Senator Creighton on Property Tax Reform

AUSTIN — Yesterday, Senator Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) made the following statement after Montgomery County became the first county to unanimously pass a resolution in support of Senate Bill 2, The Property Tax Reform & Relief Act.

“I am proud to join Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and Montgomery County Commissioners Court in support of Senate Bill 2. Montgomery County’s support for property tax reform shows they care about their residents and take the issue of rising property taxes seriously,” said Creighton.

“As a co-author of this legislation, I am eager to help my constituents and all Texans with property tax relief. I am proud Montgomery County is a leader in this effort.”

Senator Creighton was appointed by Lieutenant Governor Patrick to the interim Senate Select Committee on Property Tax Reform and Relief in which the members traveled across Texas during the interim listening to the of testimony of concerned taxpayers.

