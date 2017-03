SHSU Awarded $640,000 Grant From Gates Foundation

Sam Houston State University is among 31 institutions and support partners across the nation selected to participate in an initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to identify strategies for improving graduation rates, especially for low-income, first-generation and minority students.

Story attached. See online story here: http://www.shsu.edu/today@sam/T@S/article/2017/gates-foundation-grant