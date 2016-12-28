SIDEWALK CONSTRUCTION STARTING IN HUNTSVILLE

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning Wednesday, January 4, 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will start sidewalk construction in Huntsville. Sidewalk construction will occur in the following locations:

Sam Houston Avenue-from Lake Road to Boettcher Drive-sidewalk along both sides FM 1374 (Montgomery Road)-from IH-45 to Sam Houston Ave-sidewalk along both sides Lake Rd-from Smither Drive to Ridgewood West Apartments-sidewalk along west side only

TxDOT’s contractor has scheduled to mobilize multiple construction crews and hence the construction activities will be underway simultaneously in several locations. As needed, there will be lane closures on these streets but, both ways of traffic will be maintained. Reconstruction of driveways and, at certain segments, retaining walls will be constructed, as part of this sidewalk project.

This $1.8 million dollar sidewalk project is contracted to Ti-Zack Concrete based out of Le Center, Minnesota. This project should be complete in the fall of 2017. Funding for this project comes from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). TAP is Federal Highway Administration’s grant monies administered by TxDOT.

TxDOT and their contractor appreciate everyone’s patience during this construction.