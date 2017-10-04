Smithsonian Experts Available to Help Survivors Restore Family Treasures

HURRICANE HARVEY

News Release

Smithsonian Experts Available to Help Survivors Restore Family Treasures

AUSTIN, Texas – Survivors of Hurricane Harvey can learn how to salvage household treasures damaged by the storm from Smithsonian Institution preservation experts visiting three State of Texas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) this week.

Among the heirlooms that might be salvageable are photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other keepsakes. The experts will discuss how to handle, dry and clean these items, as well as personal safety during the salvage process, setting priorities and treatment options.

Part of the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, the Smithsonian experts are visiting these locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Katy Mills Mall Parking Lot

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, TX 77494

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

263 Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Freeway

Houston, TX 77060

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Unit 166 (former Goodwill store)

Gateway Shopping Center

3871 Stagg Drive

Beaumont, TX 77701

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Smithsonian Institution, the Heritage Emergency National Task Force is a partnership of 42 national service organizations and federal agencies. It was created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. For more information on the task force, email HENTF@si.edu.

For more information on Hurricane Harvey and Texas recovery, visit the Hurricane Harvey disaster web page, the FEMA Harvey Facebook page, the @FEMARegion6 Twitter account, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management website.

