Smoke Alarms Save Lives, But Only If YOU DO YOUR PART!

A recent home fire in Silsbee, Texas claimed the lives of 5 children and their mother in an eerily familiar scene repeated all too often in a nation such as ours.

Earlier this year, the Tamina community was devastated by a fatal fire that claimed the lives of 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell, his sister Kaila, 6, and their older brother, Terrance, 13.

Their family, along with Firefighters and citizens all across Montgomery County struggled with their grief and frustration at the loss of these precious children.

Out of the ashes of that tragedy, Montgomery County firefighters came together, and working with other first responders and local leaders, installed over 500 smoke alarms throughout the Tamina area. All of these alarms are equipped with long life lithium batteries allowing them to function for up to 10 years without changing batteries.

In addition, the Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association took action to establish a permanent fund to support similar efforts across the County. Residents who cannot afford smoke alarms, or need assistance maintaining them, can contact their local station direct or they can call the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office at (936) 538-8288. Residents can also email mcfmo@mctx.org for assistance under the program.

If you would like to support these efforts, you can make a tax deductible donation to the Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association. Checks should be made payable to the MCFCA Smoke Alarm Fund and can be mailed to:

Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association

P.O. Box 1331,

Conroe, Tx 77305-1331

Checks can also be dropped off during normal business hours at the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office located at 501 N. Thompson, Suite 102, in the County Administration building in Conroe.

All donations are tax deductible.