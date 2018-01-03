Smoke detectors installed by Conroe Engine 3 later saves resident

During a routine medical call on 9-11-2017, Engine 3 crew noticed a chirping smoke detector inside a residence on Ave J in Conroe. The crew asked the occupant if they could install 3 new smoke detectors for her while they were there. The resident gratefully took them up on their offer. The fire crew consisted of Lieutenant Lloyd Sandefer, Firefighter Sean Semora and Firefighter Ryan Shely.

Approximately 3 months later, on New Year’s Eve, the Fire Department responded to the same location for a structure fire. The resident was home alone and in the shower at the time of the incident. The occupant stated that she heard the smoke detectors going off and quickly got out of the shower to investigate. She reported seeing fire on the stove top and spreading to her cabinets as she exited the home. She summoned help from neighbors who called 911. As a result of the proper working smoke detectors, she was able to get out of the house safely and damage to the structure was reduced.

Lieutenant Lloyd Sandefer reported that “Due to the layout of the house, this fire call could have possibly had a much worse outcome if there were no working smoke detectors present to alert the occupant of a fire in her kitchen. The fire could have progressed further, blocking off egress to the front of the home, making escape for any occupant very difficult. ”

Traditionally we see a spike in house fires during colder weather. We are experiencing extreme winter weather this year and would like to remind citizens to ensure their smoke detectors are working and to be careful with space heaters. Space heaters cause about one-third of all winter house fires and 80 percent of all winter heating fire deaths.

NFPA Statistics on Smoke Alarms

– Three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

– In reported home fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half (46%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries. Nuisance alarms were the leading reason for disconnected smoke alarms. and exceed their expectations.”