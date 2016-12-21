Special holiday hours at The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (December 15, 2016) – Now open in a brand-new 21,000-square-foot permanent multipurpose facility, The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center will be open for special holiday hours as schools let out for the holiday break.

The Ice Rink will be open on school holidays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Year’s Eve from Noon to 1 a.m.; and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 2016-2017 ice-skating season concludes Monday, January 16, 2017.

Weekend admission, Friday to Sunday and school holidays, for a two-hour skate session is $12.50 for adults and $6 for children 5 and under. School holidays are based on the Conroe ISD calendar. Weekday admission, Monday through Thursday, for a two-hour skate session is $10.50 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. All prices include skate rental.

The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center, produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, is presented by Planet Ford Lincoln and Texas Children’s Hospital – The Woodlands, and sponsored by The Strong Firm P.C. and CenterPoint Energy.

The Ice Rink is located in the heart of The Woodlands Town Center at 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, 77380, on the grounds of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

For more information including regular hours of operation and rental pricing, please call 281-419-5630 or visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/icerink.