Splendora ISD Board of Trustees to hold Special Meeting on February 8th

Notice of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees Splendora ISD

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Splendora ISD will be held February 8, 2017, beginning at 5:45 PM in the Administration Building Boardroom, 23419 FM 2090, Splendora, TX 77372.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the order shown on this meeting notice.

Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. ROLL CALL 2. IN VOCATION 3. P LEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 4. BUSINESS ITEMS A. Public Hearing to Consider Becoming District of Innovation B. Resolution to Consider Designation as District of Innovation C. Appoint District Advisory Committee to Develop District of Innovation Plan D. Team of Eight Training – Session 1 of 4 Roles and Responsibilities of Board and Superintendent 5. ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the Board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E. Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting.

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on February 3, 2017 at 4pm by Deitra Inkster.