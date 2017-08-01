Spring ISD Board of Trustees to Meet in Work Session Aug.3 and Regular Session Aug. 8

HOUSTON – Aug. 1, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center, 16717 Ella Blvd. The agenda will include a review of items that will be presented to the board for approval at the regular board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Presentations of note include: Literacy APPLIED, the next phase of the district’s literacy work; a new attendance initiative, EVERY day counts – attendance matters; and an update on the bond program. The Board will also highlight the launch of their new Employee Excellence Award. See Full Agenda.