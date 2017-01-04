Spring ISD Board of Trustees to Meet in Work Session Jan. 5 and Regular Session Jan. 10

HOUSTON – Jan. 3, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center, 16717 Ella Blvd. The agenda will include a review of items that will be presented to the board for approval at the regular board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Special items of note at the work session are: a presentation and discussion of the 2017-18 preliminary budget; a proposal for increasing bus driver pay and incentives to recruit and retain personnel as a result of expanding transportation services to a one-mile radius; and an update on the district’s attendance rate. See Full Agenda.

With January being State Board Appreciation Month, the regular meeting will include recognition of the trustees for the many hours of voluntary, unpaid service they devote to the students and community of Spring ISD.